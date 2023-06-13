Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Conyers police investigating at hotel on Northlake Drive

Investigation at Conyers hotel
Investigation at Conyers hotel(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating at a hotel in Conyers on Tuesday evening.

Conyers police say they are on the scene of a ”barricaded subject call” at the Intown Suites at 1125 Northlake Dr.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Former President Donald Trump prays with pastor Mario Bramnick, third from right, and others at...
Donald Trump arraigned, pleads not guilty to 37 federal charges
The National Park Service is defending its decision to shift the tubing business ‘Shoot the...
National Park Service defends moving ‘Shoot the Hooch’ tubing company upriver
683 Boulevard NE and 513 Ponce De Leon Avenue Chick-Fil-A
Midtown Atlanta’s newest Chick-fil-A raising traffic concerns ahead of opening
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them

Latest News

Nurses rally outside Atlanta VA calling for more staff to improve veteran care.
Nurses rally outside Atlanta VA, call for more staff to improve veteran care
Jill Grill
Metro couple disputes bill from dental chain that has lost BBB accreditation
Food Assistance Program
Some Georgians report delay in receiving SNAP benefits
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff hosts panel on AI
Georgia Senator leads the way on AI public policy panel