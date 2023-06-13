Look Up Atlanta
Crews battling large fire at Gwinnett County restaurant

File - fire truck
File - fire truck(MGN)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are on the scene of a business fire in Stone Mountain.

Gwinnett Fire & Emergency Services responded to Frontera Mexican Kitchen at 5074 Stone Mountain Highway just before 9 a.m.

Callers tell Atlanta News First that they see flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof of the business.

We have a news crew headed to the scene and we’ll provide updates as soon as we learn more.

