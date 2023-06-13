Look Up Atlanta
Doraville city leaders intend to raise property taxes

Taxpayers and property owners can expect to see an increase in property taxes.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s no surprise that many Doraville homeowners, like MD Naser, are livid about a proposed 12% property tax increase.

“This is absolutely crazy. I had a heart attack; I have a heart problem and with that problem, I don’t have a job and it’s really going to impact me and people like me who have conditions,” Homeowner MD Naser said.

Naser said the tentative agreement is causing him to undo stress. The city council intends to increase the amount of tax it can levy -- also called the millage rate.

For a $300,000 home that’s nearly a $200 tax increase.

“I do not think it’s a brave idea for any city official or commissioners to raise our taxes like this. I can barely survive with inflation, low income, and no income. I don’t know how people are going to survive,” Naser said.

But before the city approves the tax hike, they must hold three public hearings. The first will be Wednesday night at 6 o’clock at Doraville City Hall.

“The city of Doraville has a dream tax base. The other cities like Dunwoody, Brookhaven, and Chamblee would love to have the tax base that Doraville has because the city is over 70% rental houses, and they have no deductions, and the city is approaching 80% commercial,” Homeowner Tom Hart said.

Several residents are calling on city leaders to do the right thing and hold off on the tax increase while inflation is soaring.

“I really beg our councilmembers to keep the millage rate lower and keep the tax lower so we all can survive,” Naser said.

The first public hearing will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The other two are scheduled for June 21 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.

