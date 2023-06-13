Fight between Kellogg bakery employees ends in deadly shooting, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rome police are investigating a deadly shooting after an argument broke out between two Kellogg Bakery employees Monday night.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the parking lot area of the Kellogg Bakery along Old Lindale Road just before 11 p.m.

According to investigators, the suspect, 29-year-old Dekembe Devion Smith, called 911 and told dispatch he had shot someone.

When Rome police arrived on scene, they found the victim, 26-year-old Keion Tyjuan Harper, with a gunshot wound. Despite attempts to administer first aid, Harper did not survive his injuries.

Investigators tell Atlanta News First the shooting appears to have stemmed from an altercation between the two and that the dispute was unrelated to their employment at Kellogg Bakery.

Smith was arrested and faces homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

