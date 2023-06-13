Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers Tuesday; Storms more likely on Wednesday

Best chance of rain/storms in the next few days is south of Atlanta
First Alert Forecast: A few showers possible Tuesday; Better chance of storms on Wednesday
By Fred Campagna
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The weather will get a bit more unsettled in the middle of the week. Expect a lot of clouds and a few pop-up showers during the day. The best chance of rain is south of I-20, and there’s a level 2 out of 5 risk of storms becoming strong/severe if they develop south of Atlanta. It will not be a very warm day with highs ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s.

The threat of scattered t-storms increases on Wednesday. There is a First Alert for scattered storms - with the action focused south of I-20. There is a chance of some stronger to severe storms with strong winds and hail. Once again, it looks cooler than normal with temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s - if storms stay away.

Rain chances diminish some on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Friday into Saturday looks dry and very warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Friday, and mid 80s on Saturday. Scattered t-storms return late Saturday and continue into Sunday with another First Alert for the second half of the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Storms increase through the evening hours!
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
2 dead after multiple shootings in DeKalb County
Power outage
More than 1K power outages reported, majority in Brookhaven area, Georgia Power says

Latest News

Wednesday First Alert
First Alert Forecast: A few showers possible Tuesday; Better chance of storms on Wednesday
More storms Tuesday and Wednesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms Tuesday and Wednesday
A Few Brief Showers Are Possible Around Lunch Today
First Alert Forecast: Clearing Skies this Afternoon, Unsettled Pattern this Week
Strong winds, hail are tonight's greatest severe weather threats.
WEATHER APP VIDEO | The risk of severe storms is increasing across North Georgia!