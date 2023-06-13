First Alert Forecast: Isolated showers Tuesday; Storms more likely on Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The weather will get a bit more unsettled in the middle of the week. Expect a lot of clouds and a few pop-up showers during the day. The best chance of rain is south of I-20, and there’s a level 2 out of 5 risk of storms becoming strong/severe if they develop south of Atlanta. It will not be a very warm day with highs ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s.

The threat of scattered t-storms increases on Wednesday. There is a First Alert for scattered storms - with the action focused south of I-20. There is a chance of some stronger to severe storms with strong winds and hail. Once again, it looks cooler than normal with temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s - if storms stay away.

Rain chances diminish some on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Friday into Saturday looks dry and very warm. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Friday, and mid 80s on Saturday. Scattered t-storms return late Saturday and continue into Sunday with another First Alert for the second half of the weekend.

