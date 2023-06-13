First Alert Forecast: Pleasant with a few showers today, storms return tomorrow

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

It is a really nice start to Tuesday with temperatures anywhere from the 50s to mid 60s.

Through the day today, we will see an increase in cloud cover with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s.

A few showers will be possible come the late morning into the early afternoon, but that shouldn’t have much of an impact on your day.

Tomorrow, we take things up a notch as storms roll in along a stalled front to our south. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail being the primary threats.

Due to the heavy rain embedded within these cluster of trailing storms, flash flooding is possible in places south of I-20.

Thursday morning, storms continue ahead of a drier afternoon and completely dry Friday.

Rain chances gradually increase through the weekend into the start of next week.

Severe Outlook Tomorrow into Thursday Morning: A few severe storms possible tomorrow morning and maybe an isolated strong storm in the evening Wednesday. Storms, some of which could be strong to severe continue into Thursday morning.

Threats: Damaging wind, hail, heavy rain, and lightning

Isolated to scattered severe storms possible tomorrow, especially along and south of I-20 (ANF)

Timeline for Wednesday Storms:

6 AM: Storms roll in from west to east along a cold front stalled to our south over Central Georgia. A strong to severe storm possible for the early morning commute along and south of I-20. Ponding in the roadways possible, so drive carefully.

Showers and storms, some of which could be severe possible early tomorrow morning. Gusty wind and hail are the threats. (ANF)

9 AM: Showers and storms continue to train in from the west. Strong to severe storms will remain possible here carrying damaging winds and hail. Isolated flash flooding will be monitored along and south of I-20 through the morning.

Storms continue along and south of I-20 (Atlanta News First)

Midday Wednesday: A few showers possible, but Wednesday afternoon for now seems to carry a lull in storm activity.

Few showers and maybe an isolated storm. Wednesday afternoon looks primarily dry. (Atlanta News First)

5 PM: The evening commute could have a few isolated storms, but remains mainly dry ahead of a messy late evening and overnight.

Isolated storms possible for the commute home Wednesday. Any storms that fire up could be strong. (Atlanta News First)

2 AM Thursday : Another wave of storms rolls in from the west. The severe threat at this point looks isolated, but not none. Expect heavy rain and frequent lightning through the overnight into Thursday morning. If any storms become strong to severe, they’ll carry damaging winds and hail.

More showers and storms roll in from west to east. An isolated storm could be severe here. (Atlanta News First)

7 Day Forecast:

Mild and rainy through mid week. Dry Friday, but rain ramps back up through the weekend and to start next week. (Atlanta News First)

