Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia’s Brian Kemp to lead influential 16-state education research board

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia first lady Marty Kemp meet with Dorcas Acosta, a...
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia first lady Marty Kemp meet with Dorcas Acosta, a Spanish teacher at Ola High School, July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. On on Sunday, June 11, 2023, Kemp, a Republican, was elected to lead the 16-state Southern Regional Education Board. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)(Megan Varner | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was elected to chair the influential Southern Regional Education Board, a 16-state body that gives policy advice to states from Delaware to Texas.

The Republican Kemp was elected Sunday to lead the body for the next 12 months. He addressed the group Monday at its annual meeting in Atlanta, saying that Georgia and other southern states are “leading the great American comeback” in terms of recovering from missed learning during COVID-19.

The board, which researches education issues, has historically been prominent in improving education in the South. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was chair from 2022 to 2023.

Kemp said one key issue for him is making sure schools and colleges meet the needs of businesses for workers. He called the current shortage of workers “our biggest challenge” in economic development.

“These kids that we’re all educating, they are vital to our success,” Kemp said.

Other key priorities for him are implementing a new Georgia law that aims to improve reading instruction in early elementary grades, figuring out how higher education should handle a decline in the number of traditional college-age students and increasing the number of K-12 teachers.

Kemp said he was focused on making sure the state’s university system and technical college system didn’t waste resources in competing for students

“Being realistic with what our enrollment numbers are going to be over the next several years, I think you’re going to have to make some really tough choices,” he said.

Kemp also touted initiatives to pay for teacher aides to become certified teachers and to let retirees return to the classroom without sacrificing their pensions.

“Certainly teacher pay is a big part of it, but it’s not everything,” Kemp said. “It’s also just appreciating the job that our teachers are doing and telling them thank you for that.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Photo of former Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputy Jovaa Jackson
Former Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for murder of father of unborn child
The National Park Service is defending its decision to shift the tubing business ‘Shoot the...
National Park Service defends moving ‘Shoot the Hooch’ tubing company upriver
Woman seen dancing on top of police car in front of hundreds of people
Two women seen on camera dancing on top of police car in Edgewood arrested

Latest News

New emergency vet clinic open in Marietta
New open concept emergency veterinary clinic opens in Marietta
Atlanta youth curfew
Committee passes ordinance changing provisions for Atlanta youth curfew
Atlanta mayor calls for task force to guide development of public safety training center.
Georgia ACLU sends letter to state officials in response to protest arrests
Photo of Atlanta rapper T.I. speaking to HBCU students at Trap Music Museum in Atlanta.
Hip-hop icon T.I., music executive speak to students in music program