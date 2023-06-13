Look Up Atlanta
Gwinnett Co. intersection shut down as police investigate deadly crash

Deadly crash investigation in Gwinnett County.
Deadly crash investigation in Gwinnett County.(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly crash investigation has led police to shut down a busy Gwinnett County intersection on Tuesday afternoon, according to Gwinnett County police.

Police say the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Sugarloaf Parkway will be shut down while the accident investigation unit continues the investigation. The cause of the crash is unknown.

It is unclear the number of injuries reported at this time.

Police advise motorists to seek alternate routes.

Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

