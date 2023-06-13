Hip-hop icon T.I., music executive speak to students in music program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. joined prominent Atlanta music executives at the Trap Music Museum to speak to a group of HBCU students enrolled in a two-week music program and provided insight into the music industry and the importance of education.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, spoke to the eager group of talented, driven students about the ins and outs of the music business and offered them advice they say they’ll never forget.

The creator of “Trap Muzik” and owner of the Trap Music Museum also reminded the student to chase their dreams and never listen to anyone talking down on them or their goals.

“In this life, no matter what you do, you’re going to face adversity. Nothing you choose to do that is worth doing is going to come easy,” T.I. said. “Expect to be doubted, expect for doors to be closed in your faces. Expect to be laughed at and critiqued and ridiculed. They will criticize you up until the moment they decide to copy you. "

Dina Marto, a prominent Atlanta agent, executive, and businesswoman, serves as a project manager for T.I. She also offered valuable advice on the business side of the music industry and the importance of building yourself up.

Some of the students asked for advice on getting into the music industry and what it takes to get to the next level.

“All of us, as we evolve whether that is in business or in life, and many of the projects that we take on, we have to find when we need to pivot,” said T.I. “A lot of times we already think we know what we need to do or what we’re going to do. To be able to pivot change and go into it from a different approach is a skill. A lot of people are stuck in their ways where they taught themselves a certain way of doing something and to have a certain approach to solving an issue, they never pivot. They never accept the challenge to change.”

Inga Willis is an Atlanta native and the Vice President of Marketing and External Affairs at the Propel Education Center and State Rep in District 55. She says the importance of the fireside chat is to help the students understand the music business and continue to inspire them to chase their dreams and pursue their education.

“We created propel to exist through programs so students didn’t have to choose between graduating from an HBCU and chasing their dreams,” said Willis. “This two-week incentive gives students the opportunity to work towards their dreams without sacrificing their academics. Most of the students are HBCU graduates. So, the importance is this is a lot of the student’s first time in Atlanta. “They got to visit the Trap Music Museum and talk to T.I.P and big-name industry experts, so exposure changes perspective for students and we want them to dream bigger.”

T.I. also offered valuable pieces of advice that moved everyone in the room.

“Your vision is your vision for a reason. It has been put on your brain and in your heart, it has been put on you to show the world what you have to offer. That is why it won’t be easy, it will be an uphill battle. It is so important because nobody can do it except you.

Best known as “King of the South,” the multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning T.I. released 11 albums on Billboard including multiple No. 1 albums. He released his last album titled “The Libra: The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta” in 2020. He is best known for his many ground-breaking hits “24′s”, “Bring Em Out,” “Rubber Band Man,” “You Don’t Know Me,” “What You Know,” “Big Things Poppin,” “Swagga Like Us, “Top Back,” “About The Money,” “Bezzle,” “Family Connect,” “Mediocre” and many more.

Photo of Dina Marto and Inga Willis speaking at Trap Music Museum in Atlanta. (Atlanta News First)

Group photo of T.I., Dina Marto, Inga Willis and HBCU students at Trap Music Museum. (Atlanta News First)

Willis says she is a fourth-generation HBCU graduate and it is vital for the young group of students to dream big.

“Catching students at this pivotal time and reminding them that they don’t have to adopt a philosophy that school isn’t for everyone, but finding a way to utilize during their formative years to set the trajectory in their career,” said Willis. “I think that is extremely important and we don’t see enough of it in the music industry.

“Having an education is always going to set you up. In the business of the hip-hop world, it was nice for me to have other skills,” said Marto. “It’s good to pick a major that is going to help you in your career. Pick something that you know you’re going to utilize.”

As one of the most impactful artists of any genre, T.I. continues to inspire people with his presence, insightful advice on chasing your dreams, and his leadership. He encouraged the group of students to keep working hard and understand that there will be challenges on the road to success.

“Be better than me,” T.I. said, which is also the title of a song on his album “Trap Muzik.” “When you have a vision, understand it is your vision for a reason. It is your job to surround yourself with visionaries and other people who have mindsets and other respective that you may not have and see things that you may not see and allow you to execute your vision and bring it to fruition. Don’t let anybody talk you out of your vision. It’s yours.”

In August of 2022, T.I. was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award. He also partnered with Moolah Wireless and Morris Brown College to distribute tablets to 200 college students.

“All of you have a place and position in the future. I love and respect all of your journeys and welcome you to the future and I’ll be waiting for you at the top. I’ll keep the champagne cold,” he concluded.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.