Jonesboro business shut down for operating without a license, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police say they raided a Jonesboro business that had been operating without a license or alcohol permit on June 11.

Police say they raided Taps Bar and Grill on the 10000 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro around 3:15 a.m. Officers cleared the restaurant and entered the alcohol into evidence.

Two employees were arrested on unrelated charges. One was arrested for violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. The other employee was arrested for failure to appear charges out of Fulton County, police say.

A third employee and the bar’s owner were both issued citations.

