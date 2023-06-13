LIVE UPDATES: Donald Trump arrives at federal courthouse for arrest, arraignment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Donald J. Trump has become the first ex-president in American history to be indicted on criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw.

Trump is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon in Miami for his first court appearance after being indicted last week on 37 charges relating to mishandling classified documents.

Follow this historic event with live updates on Atlanta News First.

2:08 p.m. CBS News reports that Trump has entered the courthouse for his arraignment.

1:52 p.m. Trump has arrived at the Miami federal courthouse.

This is the second criminal case Trump is facing as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024. He’s also accused in New York state court of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is planning to make a “historical decision” this summer following a letter she sent to Fulton County officials regarding an investigation into the former president.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying he’s being unfairly targeted by political opponents who want to hurt his campaign. After his court appearance, Trump will return to New Jersey, where he’s expected to hold a press event to publicly respond to the charges.

1:45 p.m.

1:32 p.m. Trump motorcade is now en route to the Wilkie D. Ferguson federal courthouse.

1:22 p.m. Trump will be digitally fingerprinted and have his birthdate and Social Security number taken as part of the booking process Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Miami, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service told the Associated Press.

The spokesman said the former president will forgo a mugshot because enough photos of him already exist in the system. The spokesman said that booking could take place before Trump appears in court or afterward, depending on when he arrives. He said authorities did not plan to immediately alert the media once Trump had arrived.

Security is tight outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson federal courthouse Tuesday ahead of Trump’s appearance.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.