Man, woman die after crashing into stopped semi-truck on I-75 in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County police are investigating a deadly crash along the northbound lanes of I-75 near Chastain Road.

Cobb County emergency crews responded to reports of a crash early Saturday at around 1:16 a.m.

According to investigators, a black 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving along I-75 when it crossed travel lines and collided with the utility trailer of a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck that was stopped on the shoulder.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, 33-year-old John Adams, died at the scene. His passenger, 36-year-old Jamie Nelke, was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, she did not survive her injuries.

The operator of the truck has been identified as 59-year-old Colbert Beaucicaut, Jr. He did not report any injuries in the crash, police say.

Cobb County police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact CCPD. The investigation remains ongoing.

