Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man, woman die after crashing into stopped semi-truck on I-75 in Cobb County

Officers say the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday along I-75 northbound near mile marker 110.
Officers say the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday along I-75 northbound near mile marker 110.(WKYT)
By Eden Turner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County police are investigating a deadly crash along the northbound lanes of I-75 near Chastain Road.

Cobb County emergency crews responded to reports of a crash early Saturday at around 1:16 a.m.

According to investigators, a black 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving along I-75 when it crossed travel lines and collided with the utility trailer of a 2020 Freightliner semi-truck that was stopped on the shoulder.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, 33-year-old John Adams, died at the scene. His passenger, 36-year-old Jamie Nelke, was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, she did not survive her injuries.

The operator of the truck has been identified as 59-year-old Colbert Beaucicaut, Jr. He did not report any injuries in the crash, police say.

Cobb County police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact CCPD. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
The National Park Service is defending its decision to shift the tubing business ‘Shoot the...
National Park Service defends moving ‘Shoot the Hooch’ tubing company upriver
Photo of former Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputy Jovaa Jackson
Former Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for murder of father of unborn child
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Woman seen dancing on top of police car in front of hundreds of people
Two women seen on camera dancing on top of police car in Edgewood arrested

Latest News

ANF+ RECORDING
Trump to face judge on federal charges in Miami
Duluth nurses ask employers to address ongoing staffing crisis.
Nurses demand employers address staffing concerns
A fire breaks out at a Mexican restaurant in Stone Mountain.
Fire destroys Frontera Mexican Restaurant
Dekembe Devion Smith
Fight between Kellogg bakery employees ends in deadly shooting, police say