Marietta provides affordable housing for some teachers, public servants

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “I know that this is, for me, a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It’s so crazy I can’t even believe it, Methany Thornton.

Thornton and her family can’t take their eyes off a Marietta property that, in just a few months, they’ll get to call home.

It’s all thanks to a partnership with the City of Marietta and the non-profit ‘Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta’ to provide six zero-interest homes for Marietta city and school employees.

The home is a dream come true for the family of five who have struggled to get by. Thornton’s husband is disabled and her daughter and two grandsons live with them. The oldest grandson has autism.

Thornton, who is a middle school teacher, works just a few minutes down the road from the property.

But, for the past six years, she’s had to commute back home to Cartersville, which is a 45-minute drive.

“I know teachers who have driven two hours to get to work. Being able to afford to live where you teach, that shouldn’t be a luxury,” said Thornton.

Georgia Association of Educators President Lisa Morgan says teacher salaries are at the root of the problem, especially for beginners.

“Teachers in Georgia make around 26 percent less than similar professionals with the same experience and education,” said Morgan.

Morgan says long commutes also contribute to our nation’s teacher shortage by making it unappealing to apply to jobs in certain areas or to not enter the profession entirely.

“It takes away from the time you spend with your family [and] takes away from the time you might spend planning your lessons,” she said.

As great as what the City of Marietta is doing, teachers and their advocates say it’s just putting a band-aid on a bigger problem.

“We are the ones who are creating all of these, you know, the athletes, the lawyers, the doctors. We are laying that foundation and I just feel like a lot of times we don’t get the love that we deserve,” said Thornton.

