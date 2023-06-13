Metro couple disputes bill from dental chain that has lost BBB accreditation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta couple say they’ve been trying to get their dental clinic to address a billing issue for nearly a year.

Jill and Kevin Grill allege Coast Dental double- and triple-billed them and their insurers and will not address the dispute.

“Their billing system is horrendous in that there’s no customer service,” Kevin Grill said.

The Grills are not disputing the quality of care but said they are not the only ones complaining about Coast Dental. The Florida-based chain operates nearly 100 clinics in Georgia, Florida, and Texas. It lost its rating with the Better Business Bureau and has more than 300 complaints filed since 2020.

Jill Grill researched the billing dispute and provided Atlanta New First Investigates with documentation showing the clinic owes her husband a $489 refund. She said Coast Dental charged her husband for a cleaning and a crown.

“When I started getting into it, it was like being in a dental insurance escape room,” Jill Grill said. “I like following puzzles and it went here and there, and what I always came up with is just wrong.”

Jill Grill said the Peachtree City Coast Dental Office, where her husband received treatment, won’t discuss the bill and said all attempts to reach corporate, including an attorney demand letter, were ignored.

Better Call Harry repeatedly tried to reach Coast Dental’s corporate headquarters and went to four locations in metro Atlanta. A Coast Dental employee in Buckhead called the corporate office, but an unidentified individual on the other asked Better Call Harry to leave.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.