Neighbors upset over store’s alarm that continues to blare through the night

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Neighbors in one Jackson County community are fed up with a store alarm that’s sounding late at night, keeping them awake.

The alarm at the Family Dollar off Highway 124 in Hoschton, located 60 miles northeast of Atlanta, that residents told Atlanta News First has been nagging them for days.

“It’s just there and grinds at you,” said Adam Smith, who lives near the store.

Smith said the alarm at the store, which has a subdivision across the street from it and an assisted living facility behind it, has gone off every night since Thursday. The incessant noise reportedly blares from about 11 p.m. until 7 a.m.

“It’s just going, and it doesn’t stop,” Smith explained. “Every now and again it’ll pause, and then it’ll pick back up.”

Smith said he’s tried using a sound machine to drown out the alarm to no avail. The sleepless nights have especially been tough for his three young children including his 5-month-old son.

“The baby, he usually sleeps through the night, but he’s been up through the night three to four times,” Smith said.

Smith said neighbors alerted police and Jackson County Code Enforcement to the problem and they thought it was fixed. That is until late last night the alarm, once again, roared into the early morning hours.

“It seems like it would be a pretty easy fix or at the minimum turn the alarm off and leave it off, and hire a security guard until it gets fixed,” said Smith.

In an email to Atlanta News First, a county code enforcement officer explained the store had a lighting issue and the individual who fixed it crossed a wire, leading to the alarm issue.

“As of yesterday, we were told that there has been a temporary solution found that will keep the alarm at bay,” the email read. “However, it has been brought to our attention that it sounded off again last night. We were told that we would hear it once more when they were fixing it but thought that the issue had been addressed to where it would not sound again at night.”

A manager at the store told Atlanta News First off camera they thought adding motion sensors would help resolve the issue, but it hasn’t. He added that their security company isn’t even being notified that the alarm is going off. As for disarming the system until there’s a permanent fix, the manager said that’s not his call.

“It’s just driving everybody crazy,” Smith replied. “100%, it’s awful.”

Atlanta News First reached out to the Family Dollar corporate office and the security company asking for a timely solution but did not receive a response.

The store was issued citations on Tuesday “due to general nuisance as well as the violation of the noise ordinance repeatedly for a non-emergency situation,” according to code enforcement. An officer added that contractors are still working on the issue.

