New open concept emergency veterinary clinic opens in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A first-of-its-kind emergency veterinary hospital is slated to officially open its doors Tuesday in metro Atlanta.

Veterinary Emergency Group in Marietta is unique in the way they treat their pet patients. Their clinic features a totally open concept where pet owners are never forced to leave their pet’s side during an emergency.

“We find that they are much more comfortable, much less stressed,” said Dr. Kali Sands Meyer, Veterinary Emergency Group, medical director. “They respond better to treatments whenever their owners sit there with them during their treatment process. You wouldn’t take your kid to an emergency room and just let them go off willy-nilly with whoever. So, we don’t want that to be with your pet either.”

Dr. Sands Meyer says all eight of her licensed veterinarians make sure both the pet and their human feel comfortable. That might mean, a squeamish pet patient is examined on the floor rather than on an exam table. Pet owners can even watch as their dog or cat undergoes emergency surgery.

This time of year, Dr. Sands Meyer says they see an uptick in snake bites. She says if your pet is bitten, their key to survival is fast treatment with antivenin.

Also, veterinarians treat a lot of heat exhaustion and heat stroke this time of year. She recommends keeping your pet inside during peak daytime heat.

It’s best to walk them early in the morning, late evening, and always in the grass rather than on hot pavement.

“Burns can happen on feet with hot concrete. You wouldn’t want to walk on that concrete, your pet doesn’t want to walk on that concrete,” Dr. Sands Meyer said.

Dr. Sands Meyer also recommends you talk with your primary care veterinarian about tick and heartworm prevention medications. Ticks and mosquitoes are out in full force during the summer months spreading disease and illness.

Dr. Sands Meyer also touted the importance of pet insurance, especially if your dog or cat is young. Pet insurance costs have decreased in recent years. They currently range in price from $25 to $50 per month.

The Veterinary Emergency Group is open 24-7. Marietta is their second location in the metro, with plans for a third in the coming months.

