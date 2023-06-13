Look Up Atlanta
Nurses gather outside Atlanta VA Medical Center, demand more staffing

Local nurses ask for employers nationwide to address ongoing staffing crisis.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Registered nurses at Atlanta’s VA Medical Center are joining thousands of other members of National Nurses United in a national day of action.

On Tuesday, Atlanta nurses gathered outside of the facility in Decatur on Tuesday saying they are often overworked unnecessarily. They add that there is no shortage of nurses, but feel the issue is hospitals are not utilizing resources properly, putting profit over people.

They are demanding employers ensure that there is adequate staffing on all units and that the nurses have what they need to care for patients.

Registered nurses such as Thaddeus Raines, who is also a veteran, believe adequate staffing will trickle down to the care that patients receive.

“As a veteran, if I had to be a patient here, I want adequate staffing to see me and treat me safely and timely. As a nurse, I want to be able to treat patients safely and timely,” said Raines.

Atlanta News First reached out to The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. They said the NNU and VA reached an agreement back in May. Nurses protesting in Decatur said the agreement did not fix their specific concerns with staffing. That is why they still participated in the day of action.

You can read more about the agreement here.

