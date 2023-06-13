Look Up Atlanta
Pedestrian struck, killed in southwest Atlanta, police say

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in southwest Atlanta are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Campbellton Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the 3900 block of Campbellton Road around 3:23 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian hit by a car. Officers located a victim who was struck by the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said in a news release.

The identity of the victim was not released by police.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The accident investigations unit responded to the scene.

This is an active investigation.

