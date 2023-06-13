Some Georgians report delay in receiving SNAP benefits

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps our neighbors, friends, and family get food on the table.

1.6 million Georgians--15 percent of our population--are on SNAP benefits right now or what used to be known as food stamps.

But now, a handful of Georgians are reporting a delay in receiving their SNAP benefits.

Some Georgia residents say the critical assistance isn’t making it into the hands of those who need it most.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Department of Human Services Tuesday to ask what is causing the delay and when will the issue be resolved.

On Tuesday several people waiting outside the DFCS office along Parklake Drive told Atlanta News First they have been waiting months to get their SNAP benefits.

“The last benefits I received was in April,” said Carol Spencer.

She says she depends on SNAP to feed her family.

“I’m hoping to hear something soon. All we can do is just wait and see what happens,” said Spencer.

DHS says they are working as quickly as possible to get all applications/renewals processed. DHS adds they are actively hiring to fill positions but are being impacted by federal requirements.

The Department of Human Services released the following statement:

We are working as quickly as possible to get all applications/renewals processed, and are actively hiring to fill positions so we can serve our clients more expeditiously, but we are also being hampered by federal rules and requirements which prevent us from streamlining this process. Senior leadership has met with and urged our federal regulators to approve several waivers that would allow us to process cases faster through new technology and automation. In early June, our federal regulators denied the waiver that would’ve allowed the use of innovative technology for on-demand SNAP interviews for renewals. We still have a pending waiver that would allow a similar ex parte process, and we are only asking for the same flexibility that we’re granted in other areas (as in the case of CMS allowing for automated renewal of Medicaid in some cases), but the same federal actors have not rendered the necessary decisions and our hands continue to be tied. We will continue to have open conversations with our federal partners and stress the importance that the remaining waivers be approved, knowing they will have an immediate and beneficial impact on families awaiting benefits, if approved. Though we have communicated with our federal counterparts frequently and urged them to grant these waivers multiple times, many of them have remained pending for about a year. Nonetheless, we continue to explore ways to secure more flexibility from our federal regulators to process cases more quickly and efficiently. We’re thankful to have support from state government leadership to fund workforce initiatives that have allowed us to hire new caseworkers and pay for technology advancements to improve our efforts in the interim. Keeping the number of pending applications/renewals down is an all-hands-on-deck effort that includes assistance from managers and others who do not typically carry a caseload. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work through their cases.

DHS says they completed 84,420 SNAP renewals in May and say the fastest way for customers to check the status of their application or renewal is by logging into their account on the Georgia Gateway website at gateway.ga.gov

