Teen injured in dirt bike crash in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after DeKalb County police say a teenager was injured in a dirt bike crash on Covington Highway Monday evening.

Authorities responded to the area of Covington Highway and I-285 near a Quik Trip gas station after reports of a crash. Officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the roadway who they say was thrown from a dirt bike.

Teen rushed to hospital after police say he was thrown from his dirt bike in a Dekalb County crash. (Atlanta News First)

He was rushed to an area hospital. The identity of the teenager and the current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

