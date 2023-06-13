Look Up Atlanta
Trump can still run for office, even if convicted

Trump will press ahead with his already-launched 2024 campaign regardless of the outcomes of indictments.
By Doug Reardon
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No matter how many times Donald Trump faces charges and no matter how many jurisdictions the expanse of his legal woes stretch, it won’t interrupt his ability to run for another term in the White House.

“He can run for president while he’s under investigation or indictment,” said Clark Cunningham, a law professor at Georgia State University. “He can run if he’s been convicted, he can run from a jail cell.”

And by all means, Trump will press ahead with his already-launched 2024 campaign regardless of the outcomes of indictments in New York City, at the federal level, and possibly Georgia.

The former president faced a judge in federal court in Miami Tuesday on 37 counts wrapped up in seven different charges. By all accounts, the next round of indictments could come out of Atlanta.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, in a letter to a district judge, recommended trials be put on hold in early August and court employees work remotely during that time. It’s a strong indicator that if indictments tied to Trump and his acolytes’ efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results come down, they would sometime in that timeframe.

Trump entered a ‘not guilty’ plea on Tuesday on charges related to his possession of documents containing national security information, and his alleged attempts to shield them from federal law enforcement even when asked numerous times to turn them over. It goes far beyond the assumption that Trump simply mishandled the sensitive material, says Cunningham; he wasn’t supposed to have them in the first place.

“What he’s charged with is much more serious than mishandling,” he said. “What he’s accused of is having unauthorized possession and control of those documents relating to the national defense and refusing to give them back to the United States. That’s a very different and more serious crime.”

The charges Trump faces tied to the documents range from 5-to-20 years in prison if he’s convicted, though Cunningham thinks his status as a former president, and his age, may keep him out of a prison cell.

Trump has been vocal about his disdain for the charges and the people responsible for pressing them. But according to Georgia and federal statute, anything Trump says in public can be brought into prosecution. Georgia Evidence Code OCGA 24-8-801(d)(2)(A) states that hearsay isn’t applicable when it’s the actual defendant making the statements.

“So anything he said at the GOP convention last Saturday, what he said in New Hampshire, what he says on the campaign trail all of which is recorded, any of those statements can be introduced against him at a criminal trial,” said Cunningham.

In an interview with CBS News the eve of Trump’s indictment, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp again urged the party to move on from the former president’s influence.

“We have to have a candidate that tells people what we are for and stay focused on the future and then we have to be able to win to govern,” he said.

