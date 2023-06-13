Look Up Atlanta
Tucker city council approves non-discrimination ordinance

City of Tucker
City of Tucker(Jasmina Alston)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Tucker City Council approved a nondiscrimination ordinance on Monday after a lengthy process.

The nondiscrimination ordinance will more thoroughly protect residents’ civil rights.

Damyon Claar-Pressley, with Tucker Open Door, has been working in support of this legislation.

“It’s an open, welcoming community, we have a very diverse community,” Claar-Pressley said. “People want to work and live in a place that’s welcoming and opening so this will help from a recruitment standpoint with economic development as well.”

Tucker Mayor Frank Auman has been opposed to the legislation, at one point, calling it unnecessary and confusing.

Mayor Pro Tem Anne Lerner gave Atlanta News First the following statement:

“The ordinance makes it clear that Tucker is a welcoming and supportive community for all. I believe the people who spoke in favor of the ordinance and the people who spoke against the ordinance have more in common than they realize. All were speaking about the fear and hurt they feel because someone could possibly discriminate against them. People not only want to be welcomed but they want to feel that they belong. We’ve done that by passing this ordinance.I appreciate the community’s willingness to engage in last night’s discussion with shared humility and respect as we learn more by talking through complex issues instead of mobilizing people based on fear and anger. And even if we come to different policy conclusions, we come back to our shared goal of serving Tucker – all of Tucker. It’s something I’ve done for more than 26 years well before we were a city and will continue to do so now and into the future.”

