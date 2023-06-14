1 injured in shooting at Alpharetta gas station, police search for gunman

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning at a gas station in Alpharetta.

The Alpharetta Police Department says officers and detectives responded to a shooting at the QuikTrip at 3190 Old Milton Parkway. They say the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and the gunman fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Detectives are currently gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. No motive is known at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, contact the Alpharetta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

