2 arrested, accused of neglect of disabled person, Pike County police say

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been charged with neglect of a disabled adult after a man died in May.

The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to 681 Whitfield Walk on May 19 after a person was reported to be unresponsive. Deputies found 40-year-old Dennis Robertson dead at the home.

Robertson was unable to take care of himself because of a medical condition. He was under the care of 46-year-old Michael Hammond and 59-year-old Lauri Parker.

The Sheriff’s Office described Robertson’s living conditions as “horrific” in a Facebook post, noting that the home was “extremely filthy and unkempt.”

Investigation revealed that Robertson spent the majority of his time in one room in the home’s basement. The door to that room had been modified to lock from the outside.

Hammond and Parker have been charged with neglect of a disabled adult, with further charges pending the result of an autopsy.

