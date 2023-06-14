Look Up Atlanta
Actor John Amos says he’s not in ICU despite daughter’s report

John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.
John Amos poses for a portrait in promotion of "Roots: The Complete Original Series" in 2016.(Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – In spite of what his daughter says, 83-year-old actor John Amos said he is doing well in a Memphis, Tennessee hospital.

Last month, Amos’ daughter, Shannon Amos, shared on Instagram that he was fighting for his life in the ICU.

Shannon Amos also wrote that her father was abused by a caregiver at his Colorado home.

The “Good Times” and “Coming to America” star disputes the information, saying his life was never in danger, and he’s not in intensive care.

He also said he wants his daughter to stop the GoFundMe campaign she started with a goal of raising $500,000 for him.

Colorado state investigators said they received an allegation that Amos could be the victim of a crime.

The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

