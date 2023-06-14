Look Up Atlanta
Atlanta neighborhood rallies to help Kirkwood family of 50 years after house fire

Neighbors in Kirkwood jumped in to help after a fire displaced a Kirkwood family of 50 years from their Atlanta home.
By Patrick Quinn
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Neighbors in Kirkwood jumped in to help after a fire displaced a Kirkwood family of 50 years from their Atlanta home.

On Tuesday, 89-year-old Janet Thrasher escaped a fire that torched her kitchen and rear of her home.

“My daughter was getting me out of my house in a hurry. I didn’t get any shoes or socks. My neighbor two doors down went and got her chair, water, shoes, socks,” said Janet Thrasher, who is temporarily staying with family.

Janet lived there with her daughter Joyce Carmichael and grandson.

According to Atlanta Fire, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Carmichael said the fire started in their kitchen.

“I panicked because when I look back and saw the blaze, I knew it was too late for me to try and begin to put it out,” Carmichael said in an interview with Atlanta News First on Wednesday.

In the first 24 hours, this GoFundMe has raised more than $13,000.

“It’s just a wonderful human spirit,” said Lori Glidewell, who helped organize the online fundraiser.

“They’ve been the heart and soul of this community. They’ve seen it when it’s been in downtimes and seen it grow and flourish,” Glidewell said.

The Thrashers moved to the Kirkwood neighborhood in the 1960′s.

Janet Thrasher, a cancer survivor, worked at Grady Memorial Hospital for nearly 40 years.

They say they’ve watched Atlanta and their street specifically change drastically over a half-century.

“Taxes, race, gentrification, everything, all that has changed the community, but the heart of it still beats the same,” said Makesha Ahmed, Thrasher’s granddaughter.

Ahmed said the family hopes to rebuild the house and move back in.

On Wednesday, they were still waiting to learn how much insurance would cover after the fire.

The family said they lost nearly all of their furniture, clothes, and personal belongings.

