Atlanta police looking for person of interest in shooting
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a shooting on May 22.
Police say 18-year-old Dominique McKibbins was killed and another was wounded in a “shootout involving multiple parties” around 11:15 p.m. May 22 at 2555 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW.
Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.
