Atlanta police looking for person of interest in shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a shooting on May 22.

Police say 18-year-old Dominique McKibbins was killed and another was wounded in a “shootout involving multiple parties” around 11:15 p.m. May 22 at 2555 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

