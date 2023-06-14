Butts County woman to return home months after tornado destroyed her home

JACKSON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It is a day many Georgians will never forget. Tornadoes in January left a path of destruction through several counties just south of Atlanta.

While it’s been a long road to recovery for 70-year-old Joanne Mathis, a Butts County woman who says she’s lucky to be alive after her home was destroyed, is finally returning to her home of 55 years.

“There have been grandkids here, swimming parties, there’s just been a lot of memories,” said Tonia Dalton, Mathis’ daughter. “My dad has been passed away 10 years now and there are a lot of memories with him. She said she’s ready to make new memories, but of course, luckily, she still has photos and stuff like that.”

On a Thursday afternoon in mid-January, tornadoes ripped through several counties, including Butts County, carving out a path of destruction. Mathis’ mobile home was destroyed. Many of her belongings were badly damaged.

The past several months have tested Mathis’ strength, perseverance, and faith. Her daughters worked endlessly to help her rebuild in the same community along Cherokee Drive in Jackson, but there were a lot of hurdles.

Butts County had to grant approval for Mathis’ new mobile home because zoning no longer allowed for new, single-wide models.

“It’s really cute and decorated in the front. When you walk in and see furniture in there, it gives a more home-like feeling,” said Dalton.

Dalton says she’s grateful to those in the community who stepped up to help with donations or by helping haul away debris.

