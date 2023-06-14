Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Butts County woman to return home months after tornado destroyed her home

Butts County woman to return home months after tornado destroyed her home
By Don Shipman
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It is a day many Georgians will never forget. Tornadoes in January left a path of destruction through several counties just south of Atlanta.

While it’s been a long road to recovery for 70-year-old Joanne Mathis, a Butts County woman who says she’s lucky to be alive after her home was destroyed, is finally returning to her home of 55 years.

“There have been grandkids here, swimming parties, there’s just been a lot of memories,” said Tonia Dalton, Mathis’ daughter. “My dad has been passed away 10 years now and there are a lot of memories with him. She said she’s ready to make new memories, but of course, luckily, she still has photos and stuff like that.”

On a Thursday afternoon in mid-January, tornadoes ripped through several counties, including Butts County, carving out a path of destruction. Mathis’ mobile home was destroyed. Many of her belongings were badly damaged.

The past several months have tested Mathis’ strength, perseverance, and faith. Her daughters worked endlessly to help her rebuild in the same community along Cherokee Drive in Jackson, but there were a lot of hurdles.

Butts County had to grant approval for Mathis’ new mobile home because zoning no longer allowed for new, single-wide models.

“It’s really cute and decorated in the front. When you walk in and see furniture in there, it gives a more home-like feeling,” said Dalton.

Dalton says she’s grateful to those in the community who stepped up to help with donations or by helping haul away debris.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump prays with pastor Mario Bramnick, third from right, and others at...
Donald Trump speaks after pleading not guilty to 37 federal charges
683 Boulevard NE and 513 Ponce De Leon Avenue Chick-Fil-A
Midtown Atlanta’s newest Chick-fil-A raising traffic concerns ahead of opening
Frontera Mexican Kitchen fire
Crews battle large fire at Gwinnett County restaurant Frontera
The National Park Service is defending its decision to shift the tubing business ‘Shoot the...
National Park Service defends moving ‘Shoot the Hooch’ tubing company upriver
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Jill Grill
Metro couple disputes bill from dental chain that has lost BBB accreditation
A man was found shot and killed Tuesday night on Stanley Road in Dacula.
Man found shot and killed on dirt road in Gwinnett County
Butts County woman to return home months after tornado destroyed her home
Man found shot and killed on dirt road in Gwinnett County