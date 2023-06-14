Clarkston Community Center trying to bridge learning gap created by pandemic

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Summer camp is this week at the Clarkston Community Center.

“All the children who come through our doors, they deserve the opportunity for a better future, to actually dream and achieve what they want to,” said John Watson with the Clarkston Community Center.

The 50 kids enrolled are learning math, science even photography and financial literacy. The subjects are STE(A)M based but they’re covering all kinds of topics that will inspire the kids to dream, to succeed, to know they have a community backing them.

“Every single day is joyful. Coming and seeing students eager and excited to be here,” said Watson.

The camp is seven weeks long, made for kids from first to sixth grade. It gives staff members another opportunity to help students fill any learning gaps the pandemic might’ve left behind.

“I worked in the after-school program with the kids during the school year. I noticed there was some learning loss here and there...The pandemic put some of the kids behind. A lot of them are coming into school but their first couple years have been online so just trying to make up that gap,” said Tayla Osborne with Clarkston Community Center.

The dreamers are right here. They just need a little guidance, as they find their way.

“We want more partnerships in the community to give them exposure and let them know there are paths there for them,” said Watson.

