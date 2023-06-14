Look Up Atlanta
A couple recalls chaos after a vulture broke into their Roswell home

Vernalisa Rougeux: “It was just something out of a movie, really, really crazy”
Roswell couple Vernalisa Rougeux and Jacob Totri couldn’t believe their eyes Saturday afternoon when a 3-foot-tall vulture made itself right at home.
By Amanda Rose
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Roswell couple Vernalisa Rougeux and Jacob Totri couldn’t believe their eyes Saturday afternoon when a 3-foot-tall vulture made itself ‘right at home’ on their couch.

They believe it came in through their doggie door.

“I initially thought there was an intruder, so I took off running. I couldn’t understand why he wasn’t following me if there was an intruder in the house,” said Vernalisa Rougeux.

That’s when the adrenaline kicked in, and an umbrella became their impromptu protection.

“I just popped it open, it put space between me and the vulture and I just kept doing this to make it think I was some kind of a predator I guess, I don’t know,” said Rougeux.

The two opened every door possible to try and encourage the vulture to fly outside, but it wasn’t quite ready to abandon its new digs.

“It was flying all over the place, it ended up flying upstairs. Right in the entrance and grabbed onto the handrail, slid down. It was just something out of a movie, really, really crazy,” she said.

Eventually, the bird got the message.

Now, the two are left with one crazy tale to tell and a word of caution:

“Public service announcement, close your doggie doors. Do not leave it unattended. And get yourself an umbrella,” said Vernalisa.

Thankfully, the couple says their kids weren’t home to witness all the commotion and the vulture didn’t harm their English Bulldog mix named Georgia.

After they got the bird out of the house, they scrubbed every surface for two days straight.

