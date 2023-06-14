Fate of popular Roswell street remains in the air

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday night, the City of Roswell held another Public Safety and Public Works Committee meeting, where a task force for a pedestrian project for Canton Street was discussed.

Council members discussed the parameters of the Canton Street Promenade Task Force. Mayor Kurt Wilson recently talked about “a pedestrian-friendly promenade concept designed to create a more vibrant downtown historic district.”

It’s been a controversial issue for several weeks, as a previous plan was to close a portion of the street to vehicular traffic on weekends all summer long. After many people raised their concerns, the council voted to create a task force.

At the meeting on Tuesday, the council showed the proposed framework to the public, but they decided they needed more time to determine what’s next.

Jenna Aronowitz is a restaurant owner on Canton Street. She says the back and forth between city leaders and business owners who oppose is troubling.

“To continue this when there’s no thought process with any of it is just silly,” said Aronowitz, owner of 1920 Tavern. “My hope is that the city realizes that this promenade is an absolute disaster waiting to happen.”

Committee members did collectively decide that seven people will make up the Canton Street Promenade Task Force. The six council members will each select one person, and Mayor Kurt Wilson will do the same.

Mayor Wilson said there’s no timeline on when the promenade would happen since the task force members would be an important part of the decision.

“The first mission, the objective of the task force is to say, what’s the problem? The problem is, can you open up the Canton Street Promenade temporarily? Can you solve that problem? So, the task force will address that. Out of that will probably come timelines. So, it would be incredibly premature for me to say,” said Mayor Wilson.

The city council is set to meet next Wednesday to finalize the framework for the task force. A council member said they will decide on the framework first, and appoint people to the task force later.

Aronowitz says she wishes the city will get rid of the idea.

“You’re taking away my biggest source of advertising. My biggest source of advertising is those 2,000 cars going past my restaurant every single day,”

“Peace of mind knowing they’re actually going through the process as opposed to what happened before where they were not going through the process,” Aronowitz said.

