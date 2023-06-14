FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday into early Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clouds will increase overnight and a stray shower cannot be ruled out for the morning commute. For the most part it looks dry into the mid-morning before showers and thunderstorms threaten the Atlanta Metro area. A first round of showers/storms may move through from west to east between 9:30 AM and 12:30 PM. Any t-storms could contain strong gusty winds and hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

A second and third round of storms may move through Wednesday afternoon and night. Once again, those storms could be strong to severe. The high temperature on Wednesday will be near 80 again.

All severe weather modes possible with tomorrow's storms. (Atlanta News First)

The rain and thunderstorm risk diminishes to 40% on Thursday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Friday looks dry and warmer with highs in the mid 80s. The weekend starts with nice weather on Saturday before another First Alert for scattered thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.