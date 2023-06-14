First Alert: Rounds of strong to severe storms today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Showers and storms have already begun moving in from the west, impacting our far southern counties.

By the late morning, another wave of showers and storms will roll in, with the focus remaining south of I-20.

The forecast is tricky, and still quite fluid, as these impulses of storms are tough to pin point.

Right now, we think the coverage of rain and storms for the late morning into the early afternoon will be mainly dry with the exception of an isolated storm ahead of increased rain chances by 3-4 PM.

For now, prepare for a stormy commute home from work with the possibility for rain and storms to continue into the overnight hours.

Severe storms are possible through the day with hail, some large, and wind being the main threats. Flash flooding, especially south of I-20 will also be possible.

In anticipation of the potential for flooding, a flood watch is in effect for areas south of Atlanta through Thursday night.

Thursday morning will carry the best coverage of rain and storms, with the potential for an isolated severe storm. Thursday afternoon and evening trend drier.

The rain and storms will keep temperatures cooler today and tomorrow ahead of a warming trend that kicks off through the weekend.

Friday and Saturday look mainly dry ahead of a slightly higher coverage of rain Sunday into Monday.

Severe Threat Today: All of the area under a Slight (Level 2 ) threat for severe storms. A few severe storms look likely with Hail (some large), damaging wind, and heavy rain being the primary threats.

Few severe storms likely today starting in the morning with waves of storms continuing through the evening. (ANF)

Timeline of Storms Today:

9 AM: Storms move in from Alabama and quickly push east. These waves of storms will carry heavy rain, gusty wind, and potentially some small hail. Rain will largely stay south of the city, but a few showers could make their way into metro Atlanta.

Showers and storms roll in from west and push east for areas south of I-20 (Atlanta News First)

Noon: Cluster of storms push into East Georgia, and we will be primarily dry with the exception of an isolated trailing storm.

Storms push east and most of metro is dry for the lunch hour. (Atlanta News First)

3 PM: Another round of storms possible come the early afternoon through the early evening. Within these afternoon and evening storms, a tornado will also be possible along with wind and hail. Stay tuned to the forecast throughout the day, as the forecast is still fluid.

Come 2-3 PM, another wave of showers and storms roll in from the west. (Atlanta News First)

5 PM: Our latest High Resolution Model is doing well with our set up, and indicates that the evening commute could be messy for metro Atlanta. Expect heavy rain, gusty wind, and hail. Again, I think a tornado will be possible in our afternoon and evening cells, especially south of I-20.

Another swath of showers and storms possible for the commute home tonight. (Atlanta News First)

10 PM : As of now, by about 7 PM through the late evening there will be a lull in storm activity ahead of another wave of showers and storms through the overnight. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible during the overnight if storms roll in, but the severe threat definitely looks lower overnight.

We will continue to update the overnight storm potential through the day as models get a better handle on it.

After sunset, we could see a lull in storm activity (ANF)

7 Day Forecast:

First alert for a few severe storms today. Drying out by Thursday afternoon and Friday. (ANF)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.