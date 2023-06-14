First Alert: Showers taper off this evening, A few storms Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The bulk of the rain that our area is going to receive is clearing out. An isolated shower or two will be possible across our area over the next few hours as temperatures gradually drop to the low to mid 60s. Strong to severe thunderstorms will still be possible across SOUTHERN Georgia this evening.

A few showers are possible during the morning commute. (Atlanta News First)

A few showers and storms will be possible tomorrow, but coverage will be much less than what we saw this afternoon. A few showers will be aroudn during the morning commute, followed by some dry time during the early afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s across most of the area before scattered rain and storms arrive late afternoon/early evening.

Showers and storms return late afternoon/early evening. (Atlanta News First)

Friday continues to be the sweet spot in the forecast -- a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s! For everyone that will join us at the Juneteenth Parade-- the forecast looks good, lots of sunshine with highs near 90. A few spotty showers are possible, but mainly late afternoon and south of I-20. Your Father’s Day forecast is trending drier -- while we haven’t dropped the FIRST ALERT, we may if guidance continues to trend towards that drier solution.

Multiple FIRST ALERTS through the beginning of the week, with rain chances lingering through Wednesday.

Multiple rounds of rain and storms possible early next week. (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.