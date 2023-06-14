Former Walmart employee arrested for recording women in Decatur store restroom

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Walmart employee is in jail and accused of recording multiple women in a store restroom.

Jonathon Johnson said his clients are relieved, a week after sharing their story with Atlanta News First, the man they claim recorded them while using the restroom is now behind bars.

“I think it was the story you guys ran that got him arrested,” Johnson said. “[My clients] had been going around in fear ever since he took those videos of them.”

Lester Jolly of Decatur is charged with two counts of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance related to incidents said to have happened inside a Walmart on Memorial Drive between January and March of 2023.

According to the arrest warrant, Jolly admitted to using his cellphone to film women using the restroom “while standing on a stall.” He was employed as a janitor at the time.

“He would go in there under the cover story he was cleaning the restroom and hide while he was taking surveillance,” said Johnson.

On Wednesday, Jolly’s court-appointed attorney petitioned a judge for a lesser bond, but the judge granted the state’s request for a $10,000 bond. He was also ordered to stay away from Walmart and to not contact his accusers.

Jahvanna Ruff is one of at least three former or current Walmart employees Johnson is representing. Ruff told Atlanta News First last week that her encounters with Jolly, which allegedly happened twice in February, were so traumatizing she transferred to another store.

“I was just scared,” she said. “When it did happen to me, that whole next month I couldn’t go to the bathroom by myself.”

Johnson said, since our initial report, at least one other woman has come forward with claims against Jolly. He said he plans to share the details with the District Attorney’s Office.

“I think this guy’s been a sexual deviant for many years,” Johnson said.

As of Wednesday evening, Jolly was still in the DeKalb County Jail. Johnson is hoping, if there are additional victims, the news of Jolly’s arrest will prompt them to come forward.

Walmart previously confirmed Jolly was no longer with the company, adding that they “prioritize the safety of everyone in our stores, and respect for the individual is among our founding principles.”

