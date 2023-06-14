Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia lawmaker joins Democratic effort to force vote on gun control

House democrats could force votes on gun control
By Doug Reardon
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, House Democrats tried a new and more aggressive measure to force votes on gun control measures like background checks and assault-style rifle bans.

In what’s known as a discharge petition, Democrats will now try to collect the signatures of all 212 of their fellow House lawmakers and six Republican members to reach a majority and force votes on gun control legislation without having them stop in a committee for a hearing first.

“There’s not any one piece of legislation that does it, there’s a whole series of policy,” said Georgia Representative Lucy McBath (D). “You’re 25 times more likely to die in the United States than anywhere else by guns and people have decided enough is enough and they’re fed up. And we need to be preserving human life.”

McBath lost her own son Jordan to gun violence in 2012 – an event that in part sparked her campaign for Congress. But after a string of recent devastating shootings in Georgia, including one in May at a medical office in Midtown Atlanta that left one dead and four hurt, McBath said it’s time to renew considerations on gun safety measures.

Discharge petition signatures are not anonymous and it remains to be known if enough House Republicans will willingly sign their name onto the effort.

Community advocates say background checks are a bare-minimum safety measure that many gun stores are already executing.

“We do this for a driver’s license, when you get a passport you have to wait; you have to put in a lot of information to get those things,” said Leanne Rubenstein co-director of Compassionate Atlanta. “We’re not taking anything away from anyone, but we’re saying that we should be responsible.”

Democrats have long sought increased gun control measures to little avail in Washington, D.C.

McBath is hoping that forcing the issue will break up the decades of gridlock.

“I’m really grateful to see the movement growing and the numbers of people,” she said. “Republicans, Democrats, Independents, it doesn’t matter anymore – people just recognize that there’s too much carnage in our communities.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump prays with pastor Mario Bramnick, third from right, and others at...
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal charges, decries investigation
683 Boulevard NE and 513 Ponce De Leon Avenue Chick-Fil-A
Midtown Atlanta’s newest Chick-fil-A raising traffic concerns ahead of opening
Frontera Mexican Kitchen fire
Crews battle large fire at Gwinnett County restaurant Frontera
Jonesboro business shut down for operating without a license, police say
The National Park Service is defending its decision to shift the tubing business ‘Shoot the...
National Park Service defends moving ‘Shoot the Hooch’ tubing company upriver

Latest News

Atlanta neighborhood rallies to help Kirkwood family of 50 years after house fire
Atlanta neighborhood rallies to help Kirkwood family of 50 years after house fire
Rideshare drivers prepare for busy weekend
Lawmakers demand rideshares address sex trafficking prevention
Roswell couple captures video of a vulture in their home
A couple recalls chaos after a vulture broke into their Roswell home
Students going to class.
Georgia ranks second in highest student loan debt, study finds
Georgia’s explosive film, TV and digital media industries have created lots of exciting...
Georgia lawmakers review several tax credits. Here’s what you should know