Georgia lawmakers review several tax credits. Here’s what you should know

Georgia's film tax credit could be rolled back. Here's what you need to know.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Georgia lawmakers, who regularly hear about budget and finance matters, met at the State Capitol for a review panel of several Georgia Tax Credits.

The meeting started with a basic understanding that it was the start of a much bigger conversation. They joked it was “Tax Credits 101.”

Several lawmakers expressed interest in eliminating or changing existing tax credits.

Jeffrey Dorfman, the state’s economist suggests tax credits be used sparingly to start industries and encourage growth.

“The film industry was a new industry when we started the film tax credit program. Now the film industry is a mature industry and now I think the legislature would be claiming victory and seek to eliminate or end those tax credits,” said Dorfman.

There were several tax credits mentioned by name that lawmakers appeared to be interested in looking at changes. Those tax credits included the rural hospital tax credit, the EV tax credit, and the film tax credit.

The Film tax credit has grown from $669.4 million in 2016 to $961.0 million in 2019. It’s a 44% increase.

Tiffany Fitz Henry is a producer and an advocate of Georgia’s film tax credit. She said it feels like she is constantly invited to new studio openings.

The Georgia soundstage space has grown from 50,000 feet in 2009 to more than 6 million feet today.

“This is what the film credit had a hand in building. It wasn’t just so companies could come here and shoot and save a bunch of money. There was an economy built on that. Everything we’ve built now could take us to another place or terrifyingly for people who have a lot of money on the ground. Everything we’ve built with the tax credit slowly goes away,” said Fitzhenry.

