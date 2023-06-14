Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

GSU to offer Gwinnett Co. school teachers free advanced degree opportunity

Parents, teachers and community leaders are invited to an open discussion on teaching models...
Parents, teachers and community leaders are invited to an open discussion on teaching models and ideas on how to make all cultural history relevant to people of all ages.(WGEM)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County public school educators can earn a degree in multiple studies thanks to a new partnership with Georgia State University.

According to a news release, Gwinnett County public school educators interested in earning a Master of Education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education can do so at Georgia State University for free.

“We are excited and grateful to be partnering with a world renown institution like Georgia State University,” said Gwinnett County Public School Chief Human Resources Officer Cathy Hardin. “Providing teachers with the opportunity to advance their education and sharpen their skills as educators fall right in line with ‘effectiveness’ and ‘excellence,’ key tenets of our blueprint for the future.”

The program is for any teachers who have a “clear, renewable certificate in middle-level education, science, or mathematics at the middle or secondary level” according to the news release.

“This program is the latest example of the steps GCPS is taking to fulfill its commitment to providing students with world-class schools and teachers,” Hardin said.

No fee is required, however, proof of teaching certification is a requirement. The deadline to apply is July 15. To apply, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump prays with pastor Mario Bramnick, third from right, and others at...
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal charges, decries investigation
683 Boulevard NE and 513 Ponce De Leon Avenue Chick-Fil-A
Midtown Atlanta’s newest Chick-fil-A raising traffic concerns ahead of opening
Frontera Mexican Kitchen fire
Crews battle large fire at Gwinnett County restaurant Frontera
Jonesboro business shut down for operating without a license, police say
The National Park Service is defending its decision to shift the tubing business ‘Shoot the...
National Park Service defends moving ‘Shoot the Hooch’ tubing company upriver

Latest News

Lester Jolly
Former Walmart employee arrested for recording women in Decatur store restroom
New ordinance aims to curb street racing in Duluth
New ordinance aims to curb street racing in Duluth
Quintravious Nelson
DA declines to prosecute man waiting years for his day in court
DA declines to prosecute man waiting years for his day in court
Former Walmart employee arrested for recording women in Decatur store restroom