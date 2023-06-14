GSU to offer Gwinnett Co. school teachers free advanced degree opportunity

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County public school educators can earn a degree in multiple studies thanks to a new partnership with Georgia State University.

According to a news release, Gwinnett County public school educators interested in earning a Master of Education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education can do so at Georgia State University for free.

“We are excited and grateful to be partnering with a world renown institution like Georgia State University,” said Gwinnett County Public School Chief Human Resources Officer Cathy Hardin. “Providing teachers with the opportunity to advance their education and sharpen their skills as educators fall right in line with ‘effectiveness’ and ‘excellence,’ key tenets of our blueprint for the future.”

The program is for any teachers who have a “clear, renewable certificate in middle-level education, science, or mathematics at the middle or secondary level” according to the news release.

“This program is the latest example of the steps GCPS is taking to fulfill its commitment to providing students with world-class schools and teachers,” Hardin said.

No fee is required, however, proof of teaching certification is a requirement. The deadline to apply is July 15. To apply, click here.

