Henry County, Chief Judge envision new pathway for inmate mental healthcare

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Judge Brian Amero has long helped people stuck on society’s fringes. In his words…

“Forever,” Amero said.

In his nearly two decades as a judge within Henry County--now Chief Judge of the Flint Circuit Court of Georgia--Amero has seen the approach to the legal system change because he’s often led the charge.

“Yeah, we have a juvenile mental health court now,” Amero said. “We have a veteran’s court. We have a DUI court.”

And yet, throughout the progress, Amero oozes frustration.

“We have all those things, and we’re still not doing nearly enough,” he admitted.

But last week, the ball got rolling.

Henry County Commissioners passed the “Stepping Up” resolution to reduce the number of people with mental illness in the Henry County Jail.

“Schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder with psychotic traits,” Amero said.

Of the over 900 people in the Henry County Jail, an estimated 21% have a severe mental illness, over five times that of the general population.

These inmates cost the county over $3 million per year, and they’re still not getting the mental healthcare they need, often getting stuck in the system for years before getting to court.

“This is Kafkaesque,” he said. “This is not the way things should work.”

The resolution makes Henry County one of more than 520 counties across the country working together to find a solution to speedier mental healthcare to break the cyclical legal path in which many mentally ill inmates find themselves stuck.

Colonel Tina Daniel is ready for the change.

“Initially, it arrested them all, get the charges, gets everyone into the jail,” Daniel explained. “Now, we’re realizing that’s not the answer.”

Amero hopes a full-bodied answer begins to crystallize when the 500+ Step Up counties get together this September.

Now, a mental health evolution is within reach if a revolution on how to attack mental illness becomes a priority.

“We need to shine some light on this issue,” Amero said. “We need to stop this from happening. We can find a better way.”

