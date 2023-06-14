Lawmakers demand rideshares address sex trafficking prevention

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lawmakers are working to crack down on sex trafficking through rideshare apps.

Senator Jon Ossoff, (D) Georgia joined a bi-partisan movement calling on rideshares to address safety.

The group sent these letters to Uber’s Chief Executive Officer and Lyft Wednesday.

It follows Uber making changes to its age requirement.

The recent announcement allows minors ages 13 to 17 to request rides without an accompanying adult.

The program has launched in cities around the country including Atlanta.

Sabrina Crawford is the Founder of Gigi’s House, an organization that supports sex trafficking survivors.

“That’s really scary to even allow that because that does open the door for more and more trafficking to take place,” said Crawford.

She says she’s seen firsthand how rideshares have fueled the sex trafficking industry. “This ability to be able to get into a Uber at such a young age without a grown adult just allows the trafficker to sell them over and over and over again.”

The letters list questions on how the rideshares are working to protect children and adults.

Crawford says it’s a step in the right direction, “There’s just no way that you can tell us that you don’t know what’s going on. It’s important to hold them accountable.”

The group has demanded Uber and Lyft respond by June 26th.

