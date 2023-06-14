LIVE UPDATES: Tornado watch issued for some counties southwest of metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe storms are possible through the day with hail, some large, and wind being the main threats. Flash flooding, especially south of I-20 will also be possible.

In anticipation of the potential for flooding, a flood watch is in effect for areas south of Atlanta through Thursday night. All of the area is under a slight (Level 2 ) threat for severe storms. A few severe storms look likely with hail (some large), damaging wind, and heavy rain being the primary threats.

The Atlanta News First meteorologists are tracking the latest developments on Wednesday.

12:15 p.m. | A tornado watch has been issued for Troup, Heard and Meriweather counties until 7 p.m.

FIRST ALERT | 🚨 A Tornado Watch has been expanded to include Troup, Heard & meriwether Counties until 7 p.m. The risk of severe weather remains *greatest south and southwest of the immediate Metro. pic.twitter.com/DB54viMGxA — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) June 14, 2023

12 p.m. | Morning rain and storms have shifted east of metro Atlanta and sunshine has returned.

11:45 a.m. | A tornado watch has been issued for Randolph County, Alabama, along the Georgia border, until 6 p.m.

9 a.m. | A flood watch is in effect for areas south of Atlanta through Thursday night.

