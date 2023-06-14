Look Up Atlanta
LIVE UPDATES: Tornado watch issued for some counties southwest of metro Atlanta

Here's the latest weather update for Wednesday.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe storms are possible through the day with hail, some large, and wind being the main threats. Flash flooding, especially south of I-20 will also be possible.

In anticipation of the potential for flooding, a flood watch is in effect for areas south of Atlanta through Thursday night. All of the area is under a slight (Level 2 ) threat for severe storms. A few severe storms look likely with hail (some large), damaging wind, and heavy rain being the primary threats.

The Atlanta News First meteorologists are tracking the latest developments on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES:

12:15 p.m. | A tornado watch has been issued for Troup, Heard and Meriweather counties until 7 p.m.

12 p.m. | Morning rain and storms have shifted east of metro Atlanta and sunshine has returned.

11:45 a.m. | A tornado watch has been issued for Randolph County, Alabama, along the Georgia border, until 6 p.m.

9 a.m. | A flood watch is in effect for areas south of Atlanta through Thursday night.

