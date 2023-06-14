Man found shot to death on Stanley Road in Gwinnett County

DACULA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett police are trying to figure out what led up to a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Dacula.

Officers responded to a person shot call just after 10 p.m. on Stanley Road. When they got to the location, they found a man dead on the road.

Police had Stanley Road blocked off at Pipeline Road as homicide investigators gathered evidence at the scene. The road has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

