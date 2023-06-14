New ordinance aims to curb street racing in Duluth

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Duluth police say street racing and other dangerous activity have become a major issue in the Gwinnett County area in recent months.

Police in Duluth say a new ordinance will help them crack down on street takeovers and reckless driving.

Under the ordinance, Duluth police officers can charge organizers, participants, spectators, and passengers with the street racing offense.

People can face a fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or any combination of the two.

Vehicles involved in each case may be impounded and held for a period of time.

On Wednesday some residents told Atlanta News First they had faith the new ordinance will help keep the area safe and prevent street racing.

“I appreciate what the Duluth police do. They keep a lot of crime out of here for us, so I have confidence they’re going to put a stop to it, it’s not going to last much longer in Duluth.”

In the past week, Duluth Police say they have taken strong action against street racers and have issued more than two dozen citations and made two arrests.

“The Duluth Police Department will not tolerate illegal street racing or any other activity which endangers our public,” Police Chief Jacquelyn Carruth said in an online post. “We will continue to use strategies to combat this type of activity including enforcing our Street Racing City Ordinance. Our officers will take immediate enforcement action against anyone who chooses to engage in such reckless behavior in our City.”

