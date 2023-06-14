Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

New ordinance aims to curb street racing in Duluth

New action designed to keep you safe and put the brakes on street racing
Duluth police say street racing and other dangerous activity have become a major issue in the Gwinnett County area in recent months.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Duluth police say street racing and other dangerous activity have become a major issue in the Gwinnett County area in recent months.

Police in Duluth say a new ordinance will help them crack down on street takeovers and reckless driving.

Under the ordinance, Duluth police officers can charge organizers, participants, spectators, and passengers with the street racing offense.

People can face a fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or any combination of the two.

Vehicles involved in each case may be impounded and held for a period of time.

On Wednesday some residents told Atlanta News First they had faith the new ordinance will help keep the area safe and prevent street racing.

“I appreciate what the Duluth police do. They keep a lot of crime out of here for us, so I have confidence they’re going to put a stop to it, it’s not going to last much longer in Duluth.”

In the past week, Duluth Police say they have taken strong action against street racers and have issued more than two dozen citations and made two arrests.

“The Duluth Police Department will not tolerate illegal street racing or any other activity which endangers our public,” Police Chief Jacquelyn Carruth said in an online post. “We will continue to use strategies to combat this type of activity including enforcing our Street Racing City Ordinance. Our officers will take immediate enforcement action against anyone who chooses to engage in such reckless behavior in our City.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump prays with pastor Mario Bramnick, third from right, and others at...
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 37 federal charges, decries investigation
683 Boulevard NE and 513 Ponce De Leon Avenue Chick-Fil-A
Midtown Atlanta’s newest Chick-fil-A raising traffic concerns ahead of opening
Frontera Mexican Kitchen fire
Crews battle large fire at Gwinnett County restaurant Frontera
Jonesboro business shut down for operating without a license, police say
The National Park Service is defending its decision to shift the tubing business ‘Shoot the...
National Park Service defends moving ‘Shoot the Hooch’ tubing company upriver

Latest News

Lester Jolly
Former Walmart employee arrested for recording women in Decatur store restroom
Quintravious Nelson
DA declines to prosecute man waiting years for his day in court
DA declines to prosecute man waiting years for his day in court
Former Walmart employee arrested for recording women in Decatur store restroom