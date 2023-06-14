Nurses rally outside Atlanta VA, call for more staff to improve veteran care

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, dozens of nurses rallied outside the Atlanta VA Medical Center calling on management to address apparent staffing shortages.

“What I see is nurses crying out for more of them to do a safe and adequate job,” said Thaddeus Raines, a veteran, and nurse at the Atlanta VA Medical Center.

Nurses stood along Clairmont Road held signs and coordinated chants during a mid-day rally.

Some sat in chairs as a way of showing they would like a ‘seat at the table’ with management to address their grievances.

Specifically, these nurses say they want the administration to allow for schedule flexibility to encourage the recruitment and retention of nurses.

A spokesperson for the VA in Atlanta declined an on-camera interview but provided Atlanta News First with a May 25 press release highlighting a new collective bargaining agreement between the Department of Veteran Affairs and the nurses union.

“Nurses are the bedrock of VA health care, saving and improving Veterans’ lives every day,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough, in the press release. “This agreement with NNOC/NNU helps us hire, support, retain, and onboard VA’s incredible nurses which, in turn, will help us continue delivering world-class care to our nation’s Veterans.”

Nurses in Atlanta said this agreement does not go far enough.

The rally in Atlanta was part of a national day of action by the registered nurse members of National Nurses United.

Raines, a veteran himself, said the current staffing levels compromise the quality of care they’re able to give to veterans.

“I want adequate staffing to see me and treat me safely, and timely,” Raines said.

