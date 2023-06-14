Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Patient stabs nurse in neck at Massachusetts emergency room, police say

The nurse was adjusting the man's oxygen tube in the emergency room when he grabbed her and stabbed her, prosecutors said. (WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNER, Mass. AP) - A 76-year-old patient at a Massachusetts hospital stabbed a nurse in the neck with a pocket knife, police said.

At the Greenville, New Hampshire, man’s arraignment on Tuesday, the judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and attempt to commit a crime. He was held on $100,000 cash bail.

The suspect stabbed the nurse in the emergency room at Heywood Hospital in Gardner at about 8 p.m. Monday, police said. The nurse was adjusting the man’s oxygen tube when he grabbed her and stabbed her, prosecutors said.

The nurse was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, for treatment of a roughly 3-inch (7.6-centimeter) long laceration, prosecutors said in court. The nurse’s condition was not available.

The suspect’s attorney said his client is not a flight risk, has significant health issues and has been told he has six months to live.

“Violence against caregivers is not acceptable,” Heywood Healthcare CEO Rozanna Penney said in a statement. “In addition to the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy, expanded screening protocols are being assessed to ensure the safety of our caregivers and patients.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former President Donald Trump prays with pastor Mario Bramnick, third from right, and others at...
Donald Trump speaks after pleading not guilty to 37 federal charges
683 Boulevard NE and 513 Ponce De Leon Avenue Chick-Fil-A
Midtown Atlanta’s newest Chick-fil-A raising traffic concerns ahead of opening
Frontera Mexican Kitchen fire
Crews battle large fire at Gwinnett County restaurant Frontera
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

Latest News

FILE - Cows graze in a field at a farm, Aug. 17, 2021, in Penobscot, Maine. The USDA trying to...
US beefs up campaign to ensure accurate animal welfare claims on meat, poultry packaging
Plans to close Canton Street
Fate of Roswell street-closure project remains in limbo
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
Federal Reserve is likely to skip a rate hike at pivotal meeting Wednesday, yet signal more to come
Authorities say 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her 28-year-old daughter, Martha...
2 women arrested after 28-year-old enrolled at La. high school, pretending to be teen
2 arrested, accused of neglect of disabled person, Pike County deputies say