Person struck by lightning in Troup County, sheriff says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person working outside when severe weather was moving through on Wednesday was struck by lightning, the sheriff’s office in Troup County said.

Sgt. Stewart Smith said that just before 3 p.m. Troup County Fire responded to a person struck by near the area of Old Airport Road in LaGrange.

Smith told Atlanta News First that the victim was not transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story and our crew is in route to the scene.

