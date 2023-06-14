Look Up Atlanta
Person struck by lightning in Troup County, sheriff says

The latest on the severe weather for June 14, 2023.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person working outside when severe weather was moving through on Wednesday was struck by lightning, the sheriff’s office in Troup County said.

Sgt. Stewart Smith said that just before 3 p.m. Troup County Fire responded to a person struck by near the area of Old Airport Road in LaGrange.

Smith told Atlanta News First that the victim was not transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story and our crew is in route to the scene.

