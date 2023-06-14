Police in Athens mourn loss of senior officer

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department announced on social media the passing of Senior Police Officer Becky Croxton.

SPO Croxton was a 26-year veteran of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department who officials say served their agency with dedication and professionalism.

From ACCPD Chief Jerry Saulters: It is with sadness and a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of our... Posted by Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Funeral arrangements for Croxton have not yet been announced.

