Police in Athens mourn loss of senior officer

Becky Croxton
Becky Croxton(Athens-Clarke County Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The department announced on social media the passing of Senior Police Officer Becky Croxton.

SPO Croxton was a 26-year veteran of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department who officials say served their agency with dedication and professionalism.

From ACCPD Chief Jerry Saulters: It is with sadness and a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of our...

Posted by Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Funeral arrangements for Croxton have not yet been announced.

Jonesboro business shut down for operating without a license, police say

