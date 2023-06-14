Police in Athens mourn loss of senior officer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
The department announced on social media the passing of Senior Police Officer Becky Croxton.
SPO Croxton was a 26-year veteran of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department who officials say served their agency with dedication and professionalism.
Funeral arrangements for Croxton have not yet been announced.
