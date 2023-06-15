1 dead, 1 critical after suspected robber opens fire at College Park home, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a suspected robbery Wednesday night in College Park, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting at the 3600 block of Princeton Avenue around 9:35 p.m. That’s where they found 25-year-old Rodney Alfred fatally shot and a 26-year-old man critically injured. He was taken to Grady Hospital.

After interviewing witnesses, detectives said it appears the shooting was the result of an armed robbery.

They said an unidentified gunman was seen entering the home and leaving after the shooting in a mid-size SUV.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say they are actively pursuing all leads.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or about the person responsible is asked to contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the College Park Tip Line at 404-768-8664 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

