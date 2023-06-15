Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

1 dead, 1 critical after suspected robber opens fire at College Park home, police say

The scene of a double shooting in College Park.
The scene of a double shooting in College Park.(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a suspected robbery Wednesday night in College Park, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting at the 3600 block of Princeton Avenue around 9:35 p.m. That’s where they found 25-year-old Rodney Alfred fatally shot and a 26-year-old man critically injured. He was taken to Grady Hospital.

After interviewing witnesses, detectives said it appears the shooting was the result of an armed robbery.

They said an unidentified gunman was seen entering the home and leaving after the shooting in a mid-size SUV.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say they are actively pursuing all leads.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or about the person responsible is asked to contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the College Park Tip Line at 404-768-8664 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro business shut down for operating without a license, police say
A man was found shot and killed Tuesday night on Stanley Road in Dacula.
Police identify man found shot to death along dirt road in Gwinnett County
Rain is headed our way. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Severe weather starts to move out of north Georgia
Jill Grill
Metro couple disputes bill from dental chain that has lost BBB accreditation
Lester Jolly
Former Walmart employee arrested for recording women in Decatur store restroom

Latest News

Inmate dies after incident inside Fulton County Jail
Fulton deputies could still face murder charges in Antonio May’s death
Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe groping incident
Police investigate groping incident at popular Midtown Atlanta cafe
Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe groping incident
Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe Midtown Atlanta surveillance video captures alleged groping incident
Peachtree Corners was ranked as one of Fortune Magazine's '50 Best Places to Live for Families'
This metro Atlanta city is ranked as best place for families to live in Georgia