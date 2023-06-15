10-year-old cancer patient involved in design of new children’s hospital

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jojo Alonge was diagnosed with spinal cancer eight years ago. He’s been a patient at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ever since.

Today, the 10-year-old is an ‘honorary construction manager’ for the upcoming Arthur M. Blank Hospital in Brookhaven.

He helped shape how patient rooms are designed and even made sure pizza would be available to the kids there.

“He was very curious about the menu we were going to have in our eatery area, so we definitely have a big oven. And we’re excited about that,” said Senior Vice president of Hospital Facilities Chris Chelette.

As for the grown-up designers of this massive hospital, the construction team leaned in on creative thinking.

They rented a 100,000-square-foot warehouse and used cardboard boxes to map out where things would be, from the color of an operating room floor to light switches.

“One mistake can translate into a lot of time and money, so we decided again to do it in cardboard because we can make mistakes as much as we wanted to. And, ultimately, saved almost 90 million dollars,” he said.

The next step was creating life-size operating and patient rooms. But, it was all just practice for the hospital’s location around the corner.

“It’s hard for a nurse or a physician to look at a set of drawings that we’re used to seeing on the construction side, but they look at it and it really means nothing to them, so to put it in reality has been tremendously helpful,” said Chelette.

As for Alonge, he’s now a part of something that will help others who are just like him. And his grandpa is so grateful.

“We’re thankful for each day and we’re hopeful, one day, this will all be behind us,” said Bank Akinmole, Alonge’s grandfather.

The new Arthur M. Blank Hospital will open in the fall of 2024.

There will be 446 patient rooms and 22 patient operating rooms.

