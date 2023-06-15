Look Up Atlanta
2 people shot overnight in College Park, police say

The scene of a double shooting in College Park.
The scene of a double shooting in College Park.(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are trying to figure out what led up to a double shooting in College Park.

College Park police say it happened late Wednesday night at the Princeton Village Community on Princeton Avenue.

Not a lot of details are known at this time but an Atlanta News First photographer at the scene reported seeing someone being loaded into a medical examiner’s van and transported away from the scene.

We’ll provide updates as soon as we learn more.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the College Park Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

